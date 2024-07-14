Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Grows By 92.3%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.09.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

