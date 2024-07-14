Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Expands By 72.7%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Performance

THLLY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.54. 13,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,492. Thales has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

Thales Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.5533 dividend. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

