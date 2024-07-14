Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Grows By 74.2%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching SEK 21. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 15.80 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 20.46 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 20.46.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

