Short Interest in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Drops By 51.0%

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Spark I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

