Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Increases By 32.6%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,310.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $32,074.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,310.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,709,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,477,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,901 shares of company stock worth $1,844,717 over the last ninety days. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Research analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

