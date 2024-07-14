Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 63.6%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. Sonova has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

