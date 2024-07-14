Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Rises By 55.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 403,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.58. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.