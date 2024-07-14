Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 44.9%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 46,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,257. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.41 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

