Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Expands By 50.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCND remained flat at $1.44 on Friday. Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 81.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.53%.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

