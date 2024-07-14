Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Grows By 52.9%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,848. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

