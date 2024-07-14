Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Grows By 52.9%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRAFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,848. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources America
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.