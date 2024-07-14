Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Increases By 52.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,302.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
