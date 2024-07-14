Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Increases By 52.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,200 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,302.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

