Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Rises By 19.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 1,229,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 396.5 days.

Regis Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

RGRNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

About Regis Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.