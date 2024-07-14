Short Interest in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Declines By 16.2%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 784,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 278,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.72%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

