Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rises By 260.0%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

