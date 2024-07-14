Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rises By 260.0%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
