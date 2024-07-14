Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Increases By 102.4%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 100,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $64,060.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,921,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

