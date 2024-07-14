Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 91.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

HEQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.39. 18,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,826. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

