Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 91.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
HEQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.39. 18,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,826. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.