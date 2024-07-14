Short Interest in Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Grows By 100.0%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Indra Sistemas stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Cuts Dividend

About Indra Sistemas

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

