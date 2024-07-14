Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Declines By 23.4%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,912. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. Fluor has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

