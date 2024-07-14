Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Increases By 18.4%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during midday trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.90.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.