Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Decreases By 24.3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 23,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CDE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CDE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.