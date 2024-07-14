Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 25.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.6 %
SXTC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 7,043,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $9.38.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
