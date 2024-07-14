Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 25.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.6 %

SXTC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 7,043,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

