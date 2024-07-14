Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Rises By 50.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
Shares of CHCJY stock remained flat at $11.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.64.
China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.
China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.
