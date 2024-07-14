Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 44.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
