Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 44.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

