Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 20.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CaixaBank Price Performance
CaixaBank stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.36.
CaixaBank Company Profile
