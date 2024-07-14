Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 20.2%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

