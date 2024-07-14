Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Declines By 53.1%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.64. 48,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,878. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

