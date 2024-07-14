Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Expands By 130.0%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the June 15th total of 352,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.06. 120,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

