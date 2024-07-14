Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Decreases By 26.6%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCVVF remained flat at C$7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.36.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
