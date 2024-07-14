Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Decreases By 26.6%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCVVF remained flat at C$7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.59. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.36.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

BOC Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.