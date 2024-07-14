Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Increases By 101.5%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZQIF remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
