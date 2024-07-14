Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Declines By 47.0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 30,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $17.49.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

