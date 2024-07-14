Short Interest in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Grows By 19.1%

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allient Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

ALNT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 86,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Allient has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $146.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

