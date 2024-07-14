Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Rises By 31.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Up 32.2 %

Shares of AZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 583,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

