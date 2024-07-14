Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.96. 25,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,928. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.59. Shimano has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $677.15 million for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

