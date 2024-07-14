SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in June

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of SHAOF stock remained flat at C$48.76 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a twelve month low of C$48.26 and a twelve month high of C$48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.54.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

