Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $4,188,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $2,883,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 134,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

