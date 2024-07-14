Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Buys 21,906 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.76. 3,577,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

