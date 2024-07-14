SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. SGS has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
SGS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SGS
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.