SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. SGS has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

