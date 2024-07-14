ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $758.49. The company had a trading volume of 909,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $737.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

