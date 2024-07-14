Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SEOVF remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. Sernova has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Sernova in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

