SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
Shares of SKLTY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.64.
About SEEK
