SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

Shares of SKLTY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Get SEEK alerts:

About SEEK

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.