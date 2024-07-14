Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.94 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.43 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,252,518 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The stock has a market cap of £191.36 million, a P/E ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.94.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

