Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of SNFCA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.29.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

