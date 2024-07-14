Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 298.9% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOMLY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

