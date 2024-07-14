SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 12.3 %

ICU traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 422,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,718. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

