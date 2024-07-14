Scotiabank Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Methanex stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

