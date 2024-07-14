Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

SJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 12,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,317. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.06. Scienjoy has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.77.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

