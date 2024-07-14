Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE SLB opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

