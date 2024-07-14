SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in June

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,245.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $15.07 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.
About SBM Offshore
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SBM Offshore
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.