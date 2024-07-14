SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in June

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,245.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $15.07 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

