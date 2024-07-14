Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 92.0% in June

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $84.24.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.