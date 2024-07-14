Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NYSE SAR opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $726,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 21.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 14.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

